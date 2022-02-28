Prosperity Party to Hold Its First Congress

Addis Ababa February 28/2022/ENA/ The governing party of Ethiopia, Prosperity Party will hold its first Congress from 11-13 March 2022 in Addis Ababa.



Briefing the media today, Head of the Office of the Prosperity Party, Adam Farah said the party will hold its Congress in Addis Ababa from 11-13 March 2022.

The head stated that 41 sister parties from 38 different countries will participate in the Congress.

The congress will discuss on various key national issues and set direction, he added.

The purpose of the congress aimed at reviewing the party’s transformation process, build on its strengths and evaluate its weaknesses with a view to take corrective actions.

The Congress is also expected to elect Party leaders and undertake other related functions, Adam said.

He recalled that PP Executive Committee and Central Committee had held fruitful discussions over the past weeks.