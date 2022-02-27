PM Abiy Extends Best wishes to Christians for Upcoming Great Lent

Addis Ababa February 27/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his best wishes to Christians for the upcoming Great Lent that will kick off on Monday.



Christians in Ethiopia will begin their 55 days long fasting and other spiritual activities tomorrow as part of the Great Lent, locally known as Abiy Tsom.

The Great Lent is considered to be the most blessed and profound spiritual period when millions of Christians will be fasting for a total of 55 days.

In his message, Abiy wished the upcoming fasting days will be a time to strengthen love and care among the people.

“During the fasting period, radicalism and negligence are overcome; where love and support are strengthened. I wish disunity and row are sidestepped; and support to one another is prevailed,” Abiy said.

The PM also urged the people to help drought-stricken and war affected communities as well as the displaced people in the country.