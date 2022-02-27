President Sahlework Says Menschen für Menschen Enabling People to Help Families, Country

Addis Ababa February 27/2022/ENA/ Menschen für Menschen Ethiopia is enabling people to become self-reliant and help their families and country, President Sahlework Zewde said.



The president made the remark during an event organized to mark the 40th years anniversary of Menschen für Menschen in Ethiopia.

The President said during the occasion that Menschen für Menschen Ethiopia is enabling people to become self-reliant and help their families and country.

Mentioning the tremendous role of Menschen für Menschen in making the people it support become self-reliant; the President urged others to follow suit.

Sahlework called up on Menschen für Menschen to further strengthen its engagement in Ethiopia.

Oromia Region Chief Administrator, Shimelis Abdisa for his part stated that Menschen für Menschen have provided different social services to support over 3.3 million people of the region so far.

He lauded the education access it created through building schools in the region.

Menschen für Menschen Executive Board Chairperson, Sebastian Brandis said that the organizations priority job is improving the lives of people.

He added that Menschen für Menschen has done a lot of resultant job in terms of building schools, health, and improving the livelihood of women.

The NGO Menschen für Menschen announced this week that it has approved a total 15.5 Million Euros for Ethiopia this budget year.