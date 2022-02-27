Ethiopia Should Come Forward with Nat’l Reconstruction Plan, Says American Analyst

Addis Ababa February 27/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia should now put its plan to rebuild the country in this post-conflict period, the American political-economic analyst for Africa, Lawrence Freeman said.

In his Zoom interview with ENA, Freeman also stressed on the need for Ethiopia to reinvigorating its diplomatic approach and cooperation to endure any financial sanction.

The analyst added that the Ethiopian government and its people should exert a maximum effort to move the whole country into economic growth.

“My recommendations for the country, one is that the government should put forward its plans for national reconstruction. Tigary, Amhara and Afar regional states have to be rebuilt….It needs that all people regardless of which ethnic group should be part of the economic reconstruction program.”

Ethiopia has been in over a year conflict following the belligerence and provocative nature of the terrorist TPLF in the northern part of Ethiopia, it was indicated.

Accordingly, the conflict has resulted in tremendous pressures, threatening the country with unwarranted economic sanction, Freeman indicated.

He added with the clear intent of regime change and weakening Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, Ethiopia was under global information attacks.

Now, the country is in relative peace since the Ethiopian National Defense Force routed out TPLF, the analyst urged the nation to introduce vigorous plans for economic reconstruction.

Recalling that the 16th President of the US, Abraham Lincoln who had introduced bold economic policies laid the foundation for a truly American economy, the analyst called on the Ethiopian government to pursue and represent such an economic rebuilding program.

“This policy was implemented by my great President Abraham Lincoln at the end of the civil war for reconstruction of the South and in his famous second inaugural speech, he said ‘With malice toward none with charity for all;’ I think that is what the government should represent.”

He also indicated sanction is always reinforced against Ethiopia by foreign powers who are seeking to control the Horn of Africa among other places by defining political ideology.

In this regard, Ethiopia should reinvigorate its diplomatic approach to endure any sanctions by expanding cooperation with various continents and countries.