Ethiopian News Agency Aspiring to Become Africa’s Leading News Source by 2032

Addis Ababa February 26/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), the sole wire service in the country, is striving to become a reliable source of news to the nation and beyond, Agency Chief Executive Officer Seife Deribe said.

Briefing journalists in connection with the 80th anniversary of the news agency today, the CEO said ENA has shown its resilience in the face of many challenges.

The work it had begun decades ago is taking it into new heights by overcoming many difficulties over the years, he added.

According to him, the agency is working to make the work environment comfortable and attractive for its workers by renovating the existing infrastructures and increasing salaries to enhance accessibility.

The CEO said the news agency has been building state-of-the-art media complex that will have 3 television and 4 radio studios at a cost of over 200 million birr.

The complex will be the first of its kind in the country in terms of size and supply of television studios, it was learned.

“While celebrating our 80th anniversary, we should ask many questions, including how we can reach a new height and become a reliable news source. In light of our mission, we need to create a national consensus and build image of the country. To achieve these, we need to look at what should do next, including the 10 years plan.”

Seife further stated that ENA has over 36 branches across the country, and it is a source of information for local and foreign media in both local and foreign languages.

The news agency is producing news and information in Amharic and Afan Oromo and plans to work in Tigrigna.

In addition to English and Arabic that are in use at present, the agency also plans to introduce French this year, it was learned.

ENA Board member Mekuria Mekasha said on his part that there is no institution that can provide objective and diversified information to the Ethiopian people better than ENA that many branches across the country.

“Yet, ENA should expand in African countries. It is necessary to have correspondents in the Organization of African Union, United Nations, and key African countries such as Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan and Eritrea. To cover all these institutions with own correspondents it has to do a lot.”

The Ethiopian News Agency is working to be the leading news agency in Africa by 2032.

Since 1942 ENA has been the sole news agency in the country, collecting news and related information, and producing documentaries it distributes to public and private media.

As part of its 80th anniversary, a panel discussion and exhibition will be held in the first week of March 2022.