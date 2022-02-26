Ethiopia, Iran Need to Further Boost Bilateral Relations, Cooperation: Ambassador

Addis Ababa February 26/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia and Iran ought to further strengthen multifaceted consultations and bilateral relations in different fields of cooperation for mutual benefit, Iran’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Samad Ali Lakizadeh said.

The ambassador told ENA that the Ethiopian and Iranian authorities have to increase and boost the friendly relationships and fields of cooperation through different forms of consultations and engagements.

“We have a lot of experience and knowledge, we can share it. But the way is to increase the contacts, consultation, and political consultation between the authorities of the two countries, I mean, Iran and Ethiopia. We need to increase and boost our bilateral relations in every field, including the political consultation and diplomatic consultation between the authorities of the two sides,” he said.

Iran and Ethiopia have signed over 20 agreements and Memorandum of Understandings(MOU) in different fields of cooperation including economic, cultural, agricultural, and industrial as well as science and education spheres since they started relations in 1950.

Iran is among the pioneers in the field of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, space science, cyber science and nuclear science.

The ambassador further said :“We are able and more than happy to share our experience and knowledge with the friendly countries such as Ethiopia.”

Iran’s embassy is active in Addis Ababa working with the Government of Ethiopia and Ethiopian people for over 71 years and recently facilitating scholarships for dozens of Ethiopian students, he noted.

“There are dozens of Ethiopian students who use the scholarship and study in Iran. Iran made lots of progress despite the sanctions and pressures,” Samad Ali Lakizadeh pointed out.

In the international arena, the ambassador noted “both Iran and Ethiopia strongly believe in multilateralism in the international scene, and we do support multilateralism and oppose unilateralism.”

He further added: “that is one important aspect we can work together. On the other hand, both Iran and Ethiopia are the true symbols of pluralism taking into account their rich diversity of culture, linguistic, and religion, which we are witnessing here in Ethiopia; in Iran also, this is the same– and it’s a huge important similarity between the two countries. In this case, we have a lot in common, and we can share ideas and exchange views in different fields to cooperate together.”

The ambassador reassured, “Iran is completely ready for any kind of cooperation, for sure, and I can assure that we are completely ready to offer what we have and also to receive from Ethiopia what you can offer to us.”

The traditional relationship between Ethiopia and Iran dates back to ancient times.

In spite of the fact that the two countries have signed more than twenty MOU’s and agreements to strengthen their bilateral relations, the ambassador called for seizing available opportunities and further scale up existing ties.