PM Stresses Need for Collaborative Engagement in Eliminate Hunger, Famine

Addis Ababa February 26/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has stressed the need for collaborative engagement of all citizens to eliminate hunger and famine that occur once in a decade in the country.

In a message he posted on the Facebook of the Prime Minister yesterday, Abiy wrote that Ethiopia has been facing drought every ten years that claimed lots of lives, affected elders and youth, and children.

Drought and famine have been challenging Ethiopians more than invasions by foreign aggressors, he said, noting that citizens should therefore collaborate more than ever to tackle the catastrophes like they do in defending the country from foreign aggressors.

Enhancing agricultural productivity is crucial since Ethiopia has enormous potential in the sector, the prime minister stated, adding that poor agriculture has effect not only on the economy but also on social, political, diplomatic and other sectors.

The premier stressed that the agenda of eliminating hunger should not be left for some. Rather, it is a common agenda of all the Ethiopian people that needs collaborative engagement to ensure food security and self-sufficiency.

He urged banks to set strategies in financing the agricultural sector as they have done to the manufacturing and service sectors.

Pledging that various incentives will be provided to farmers and investors in the agriculture sector to promote agricultural productivity and ensure food security, the PM finally called on the public and stakeholders to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the drought affected Somali and Borena pastoralists.