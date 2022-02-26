Ethiopian Transports Close to 400 Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

Addis Ababa February 26/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines, the first African carrier to receive IATA’s CEIV Pharma certification, has transported close to 400 Million doses of COVID 19 vaccines to over 35 countries across the globe.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian received IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification as an airline and ground handling in December 2021.

Ethiopian Airlines is the first airline in Africa to receive the CEIV pharma certification.

Achieving this great milestone will further improve our goal in providing efficient and effective transportation of pharmaceuticals throughout our pharma network including Brussels, Shanghai, Johannesburg, Paris, Seoul, Lagos, Lusaka, Beijing, Hong Kong, Maastricht, Chicago & Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing Airline in Africa.

In its seventy-five years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.