Nation Revamps Sub-Sector to Bid for More Int’l Conferences

Addis Ababa February 25/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia is revamping its conference tourism sub-sector to effectively bid for holding more international conferences, Tourism State Minister Sileshi Girma said.

Speaking to ENA, he said the government wants to make the country among the leading conference destinations in the world.

To realize the vision, the ministry has established a convention bureau that mainly works on conference tourism and exhibition.

The bureau will focus on bidding and bringing more international conferences, meetings, and exhibitions to Ethiopia, it was learned.

MICE tourism, which represents Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, is increasingly recognized as a niche sector of tourism, according to the state minister.

In this regard, Ethiopia is well positioned as the country has already been hosting several international meetings, including AU meetings.

In a bid to attain its goal of making Ethiopia among the leading tourist destinations in Africa, the government has decided to diversify the tourism market, including conferences and sports tourism, Sileshi elaborated.

The country’s tourism resources span from cultural to historical, educational to nature and wildlife, which coupled with the maximum number of heritage sites inscribed by UNESCO, will offer a great opportunity for the sector to grow, the state minister noted.

The improved visa regime, including the launch of an online visa and visa on arrival as well as the grand improvement on the airport expansion will enable tourists to enjoy the country, he believes.

Additionally, Ethiopia is the latest destination to be awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp, which is the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp to ensure safety for residents, travelers, and workers and businesses in the tourism value chain, as Ethiopia reopened its borders to international visitors.