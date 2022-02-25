Ethiopia Grants Scholarship for Specialization to 29 South Sudanese MDs

Ethiopia has granted full scholarship to 29 South Sudanese medical doctors that specialize in different fields, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Juba organized on Thursday a farewell program for the 29 South Sudanese medical doctors granted full scholarship to enroll in different specialization fields in higher education institutions.

In line with the human resources development and capacity building supports to the sisterly nation of South Sudan, the medical doctors will enroll in the fields of specialization which cost over one million birr for each student, it was learned.

At the farewell program, Ethiopia’s Ambassador in South Sudan, Ambassador Nebil Mehdi told the scholarship winners “you are traveling to your second home.”

South Sudan Deputy Director for Medical Training, Dr. Samuel Maketh appreciated Ethiopia’s contributions to his country in human resources development and capacity building.

He also hailed the fact that Ethiopia is the first country to provide such important medical specialization opportunities to about this number at the same time.

“As a health community we value and appreciate the generosity of the Ethiopian government,” Dr. Maketh added.

The specialization opportunity offered to the 29 South Sudanese medical doctors, is in addition to the 145 undergraduate program students, who came to Ethiopia in July 2021.

Since 2015, more than 140 South Sudanese medical doctors have obtained scholarships for specialization in various fields in Ethiopian universities.