Dutch Company Eyes to Empower Livestock Owners in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, February 25/2022 /ENA/ A Dutch company eyes to empower livestock farmers in optimizing farm hygiene, create more efficient management of livestock and improve financial inclusion of small-scale livestock owners in Ethiopia.



Ethiopian Ambassador to Belgium Hirut Zemene on Thursday held talks with Jeroen A. Beijer, a Commercial Director of Pikoline/Schippers Group-a Dutch company founded in 1966 and operates in over 40 countries around the world- to discuss its new project in Ethiopia.

The company develops knowledge, services, and products to improve hygiene in livestock farms, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides exchanged ideas on the collaboration that the company has started with the Ministry of Agriculture in the livestock sector.

Ambassador Hirut appreciated the company’s interest to engage in Ethiopia a country with more than 160 million heads of livestock population.

She further stated that this project would improve the trade efficiency of the sector especially by preventing contraband trade of live animals and helping small scale livestock owners.

Beijer, on his part explained his company’s interest to empower livestock farmers in optimizing farm hygiene, create more efficient management of livestock and improve financial inclusion of small-scale livestock owners.