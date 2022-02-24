India Stresses Pivotal Role of National Dialogue in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 24/2022/ENA/ The national dialogue in Ethiopia will be pivotal to building a strong country that celebrates its unity in diversity and hold its fabric as a united country, India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Robert Shetkintong said.

Ethiopia is preparing to hold a historic inclusive national dialogue which aims to bring a lasting consensus on some significant issues at national level.

The country has recently formed a National Dialogue Commission with the view of building national consensus, sustainable peace, and reconciliation.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Robert Shetkintong said Ethiopia, like India, is a diverse country and celebrates unity in diversity.

It has over 80 ethnic groups, many languages, and has been celebrating unity in diversity, he added.

According to him, India has also many languages, thousands of dialects, and all religions have their presence.

Despite the diversity, the ambassador noted that the nation has been able to hold that fabric of unity and India is as such a good example where unity in diversity is celebrated.

“I am positive and very confident that Ethiopia will also be a country that celebrates its diversity and also holds its fabric as a united country,” Ambassador Shetkintong stressed.

Citing similarities between the two countries, he pointed out that the countries can learn so many positive things from each other.

“I am very positive that the dialogue process will be helpful not only in Ethiopia, but also in India that comes about between different communities, different people and will always be helpful in building the country.”

Regarding the cooperation of the two countries at the international stage and the firm stance of India at the UN Security Council on matters of Ethiopia, the ambassador said India has taken such principles that issues be solved by Ethiopians and the government within the parameters of the sovereignty of this country.

India’s stance in New York and Geneva was backing Ethiopian led solution for its internal affairs and this is the stand India has taken on particularly the conflict in northern Ethiopia, Ambassador Shetkintong elaborated.

He further underscored that “India believes that all countries have their own rights and all issues that come out within a country to be addressed within a country’s sovereignty.”