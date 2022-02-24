Ethiopian Ambassador meets Director of Wallonia Export, Investment of Africa, Near & Middle East

Addis Ababa February 24/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to Belgium Hirut Zemene discussed with Director Wallonia Export and Investment Director of Africa, Near & Middle East, Eric DE CLERCQ on trade and investment issues.



According to Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two had fruitful exchanges on ways and means of promoting cooperation in investment, trade, and tourism sectors.

During the meeting, the Ambassador explained the encouraging engagement of Belgian companies in investing in various sectors in the country.

She also noted how the country is expanding its manufacturing sector by building several industrial parks as part of its ongoing economic transformation.

Director of Wallonia Export, Investment of Africa, Near & Middle East, Eric DE CLERCQ has expressed heightened interest of Belgian businesses to engage in Africa.

He noted that many companies are determined to take up a trade mission in Africa this year.

The two sides agreed to explore opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, expand coffee export opportunities, and promote tourism.