Croatia Appreciates Ethiopia’s Effort to Ensure Peace

Addis Ababa, February 23/2022 /ENA/ Ambassador Demitu Hambisa presented her letter of credence to the President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic today.

On the occasion, Ambassador Demitu exchanged views with the president regarding the longstanding relationship between the two sisterly countries.

She also delivered a message of cordial greetings and best wishes from the President Sahle-Work Zewde.

President Zoran Milanovic expressed best wishes for the government and the people of Ethiopia.

The president appreciated the efforts of the government towards creating peace in the country.

Ambassador Demitu expressed her commitment to further strengthening the existing good relationship among the two countries during her tenure.