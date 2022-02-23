Chairpersons of Nat’l Dialogue Commission Vow to Put Country on Solid Foundation

Addis Ababa, February 23/2022 /ENA/ Chairpersons of the National Dialogue Commission have expressed their commitment and readiness to carry out the mandate entrusted upon them by putting Ethiopia on a solid foundation and pass it to the next generation.



It is to be recalled that the House of People’s Representatives approved the appointment of eleven National Dialogue Commissioners last Monday.

In an introduction meeting the commissioners held with House Speaker Tagesse Chaffo, they discuss about ways of launching the actual duty of the commission.

At the meeting, Tagesse said there is no other alternative other than solving the national problem of the country by Ethiopians themselves.

He said the commissioners have huge national responsibility to put Ethiopia on a solid foundation and transform it into a better country for the next generation.

The speaker expressed his belief that the commission would learn experiences of other countries and act impartially and independently in a participatory manner.

Stressing that strong information exchange, communication and information technology units need to be set up for the success of the commission, he urged the commissioners to fulfill their responsibilities in building a stable nation on a solid foundation in all aspects.

Tagesse pledged that the parliament will provide the necessary support for the success of the commission.

National Dialogue Commission Chairperson, Professor Mesfin Araya on his part expressed his readiness to carry out his responsibility independently and impartially to place Ethiopia on a strong foundation.

Deputy Chairperson of the Commission, Hirut Gebreselassie said on her part said that the commission is entrusted with huge trust to overcome problems and transform the nation.

“Therefore we have to be careful not to make mistakes,” she stressed.

The 11-member Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission is tasked with facilitating “an inclusive dialogue and reconciliation process that would heal wounds, build a consensus on key issues and help the country to solve its complex problems.”