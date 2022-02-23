ECA to Inaugurate Africa’s 1st AI Research Centre in Brazzaville Congo

Addis Ababa, February 23/2022 /ENA/ The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) is set to launch Africa’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) research center in Brazzaville Congo, with focus on technology and innovation



The center, which is expected to be inaugurated tomorrow, devoted exclusively to advancing research through artificial intelligence to advance digital technology in Africa in areas of digital policy, infrastructure, finance, skills, digital platforms and entrepreneurship.

The African Research Centre on AI, funded through the ECA and other partners, will provide the necessary technology education and skills to promote Africa’s integration, contributing to generate inclusive economic growth.

It is also expected to stimulate job creation, break the digital divide, and eradicate poverty for the continent’s socio-economic development and ensure Africa’s ownership of modern tools of digital management.

With the involvement and full support of the Government of the Republic of Congo, the Centre, will be the first of its kind in Africa, and it will provide a regional hub for the development of emerging technologies in the region.

The UN partners include, The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), UNESCO, the International Telecommunications Union, Alibaba Jack Ma Foundation and other key ECA partners.

Congo will serve as a regional AI hub across the continent to give access to the deepest and highest quality pool of AI talent, according to a statement issued by ECA today.

With Agenda 2063 as the blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future, the AI Centre is a new dynamic to Africa’s participation in the global value chain.

The Centre will be officially launched by UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the ECA, Vera Songwe, and Anatole Collinet Makossa, Prime Minister of Congo under the auspices of President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The event will be attended by African ministers responsible for ICT and the digital economy.