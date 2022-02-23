Menschen für Menschen Allots 15.5 Million Euros for This Fiscal Year

Addis Ababa, February 23/2022 /ENA/ The NGO Menschen für Menschen announced today that it has approved a total 15.5 Million Euros for Ethiopia this budget year.



Menschen für Menschen Executive Board Member and speaker, Sebastian Brandis told the media that the foundation has continued its commitment for Ethiopia by expanding to new areas and additionally providing relief support for internally displaced people in northern Ethiopia and drought affected communities in eastern parts of the country.

According to him, 900 million Birr of the total budget has been allotted for humanitarian and integral rural development projects in the budget year.

The speaker further noted that the foundation will prioritize sustainable land management, water, and youth job creation.

Education and humanitarian development activities will be kept in regular basis, he added.

Menschen für Menschen Country representative, Yilma Taye said on his part that the budget is allocated for sustainable land management, water, health, education, human development and emergency.

The foundation has played significant role in relief operation in northern Ethiopia by investing above 85 million Birr.

The foundation, which is making preparations to mark its 40 year anniversary in Ethiopia, began operation through provision of relief food in East Hararghe and over the years developed an integral rural development approach for lasting impact.

It has so far invested 7 billion Birr for undertaking various development projects in which 6 million people benefited.