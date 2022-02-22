Upcoming Nat’l Dialogue Platform for Negotiation: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa February 22/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underlined today that the upcoming all-inclusive national dialogue is a negotiation forum that should be taken seriously.

The platform will advance the prospects for peace and national unity in Ethiopia.

Responding to queries raised by the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the House of People’s Representatives today, Abiy said the national dialogue would help to identify problem-solving options and unify the people of Ethiopia around common goals.

According to him, no dialogue or negotiation has ever taken place in Ethiopia.

Elaborating on the national dialogue to take place, the premier stated that “negotiation is the upcoming all-inclusive national consultation” that would solve the deep-rooted problems of the country.

“I think negotiation and discussion is the upcoming all-inclusive national consultation which has been approved by this House.”

He noted that the commissioners of the newly constituted National Dialogue Commission have simply been given the task of coming up with proposals.

The prime minister stressed that the Ethiopian people will make the final decisions. However, “we should not be a country that remains in odds with the concept of consultation and dialogue,” he stressed.

Abiy urged competing political parties not to waste this opportunity in the national dialogue.

The all-inclusive dialogue and reconciliation process is highly anticipated to heal wounds and build a consensus on key issues for the better future of Ethiopia, Abiy elaborated.

“This platform is all about the healing of our wounded history and will give emphasis on the country we are building. For this reason, we are going to build the future of the nation, which is beyond our authority and our party.”

Noting that such inclusive elites dialogue had never been conducted before in Africa, Abiy mentioned about the allegation by some that the dialogue is about division of power.

He, however, pointed out that the upcoming national dialogue is not about power division as the election is over.