Germany Pledges to Provide Over 80 Million Euros Grant to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 21/2022/ENA/



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held talks with the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany and the Foreign ministers of Sweden and Ireland on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference.

In his meeting with Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, , the two sides discussed bilateral relations and current situations in Ethiopia.

Demeke thanked the government and people of Germany for the uninterrupted development cooperation with the government and people of Ethiopia.

The government of Germany has pledged to provide a new 80.6 million Euros grant to Ethiopia, adding to the significant amount of bilateral support in education, agriculture, humanitarian assistance, and governance.

Regarding current situations in Ethiopia, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister explained a series of major and bold decisions made by the government to reach a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the northern part of the country.

However, he said the TPLF continued its warmongering nature by attacking neighboring regions adding up to the atrocious acts that it has been committing so far.

Demeke also called on the international community to break the silence and hold the TPLF accountable for destroying the economic and social infrastructure that affected the delivery of humanitarian services.

Speaking on the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TPLF-induced conflict, and drought in some parts of the country, he requested the government of Germany to continue providing much-needed humanitarian assistance.

Demeke finally expressed hope that Germany would have a thorough understanding of the complex situation in Ethiopia.

In related news, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister has also had bilateral talks with the Foreign Minister of Sweden and the Foreign Minister and Defense Minister of Ireland where he underlined Ethiopia’s commitment to peace.

The Ministers, on their part, appreciated and pledged to support the positive steps taken by the government of Ethiopia to bring about peace in the country.