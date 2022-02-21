Ethiopia, Pakistan Hold First Bilateral Political Consultation

Addis Ababa, February 21/2022 /ENA/ Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein met the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and held the first bilateral political consultation with the Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.



Ambassador Redwan visited today the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, Redwan met with Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi while making the first bilateral Political Consultation with the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Ambassador Sohail Mohamood.

Ambassador Redwan has also met the high-level officials of Pakistan separately and held discussions of political and economic nature, intending to strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

During his meeting with the Foreign Minister, Ambassador Redwan appreciated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ethiopia in international fora.

The discussion between the two included the news of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam generating electricity.

In this regard, Ambassador Redwan reiterated Ethiopia’s firm stance to equitably and fairly utilize its resources without causing significant harm to downstream states.

The State Minister also announced the decision of the Ethiopian government to open its Embassy in Islamabad and the appointment of a new Ambassador to enhance the bilateral relationship to a higher level.

During the discussion with the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, the two sides noted the need to expedite the signing of various agreements already underway, such as cooperation in trade and political consultation.

They, in particular, discussed ways to utilize the untapped potential of the two countries to expand relations in investment, trade, tourism, and people-to-people engagements.

Ambassador Redwan further explained the investment opportunities in Ethiopia and the inclusion of Pakistan in the e-visa list, which will attract Pakistani business people to invest in Ethiopia.

The diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan dates back seven decades.