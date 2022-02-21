President Sahlework Zewde Bids Farewell to Outgoing US Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 21/2022/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde bade farewell today to the outgoing Ambassador of the United States of America in Ethiopia, Geeta Pasi.



It is to be recalled that the Ambassador had presented her Letter of Credence last year on March 4th, 2021, according to the office of the president.

The U.S Department of State announced on 31 January 2022 that Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Career Minister, will serve as Chargé d’Affaires, at the Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ambassador Geeta Pasi plans to retire to pursue other opportunities, it was learned.