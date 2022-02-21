House Approves Commissioners for Newly Established National Dialogue Commission

Addis Ababa February 21/2022/ENA/ The House of Peoples’ Representatives has approved the appointment of 11 commissioners for the newly established National Dialogue Commission.



It is to be recalled that the House had approved a Proclamation recently to establish the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission with a view to bring national consensus, sustainable peace, and reconciliation in the country through an inclusive dialogue.

The Commission is expected to facilitate an inclusive dialogue to national consensus on key issues and ensure peace.

Accordingly, more than 600 people have been nominated by various sections of the society to appoint commissioners of whom 42 individuals were shortlisted through screening procedure and public consultation.

The House of Peoples’ Representatives, in its second extraordinary session today, approved the appointment of eleven commissioners by majority vote and five-abstain.

The Commissioners are:

Professor Mesfin Araya ( Commissioner General)

Hirut Gebreselassie ( Deputy Commissioner General)

Dr. Tegegnework Getu

Ambassador Dr. Ayrorit Mohammed

Bilen Gebremedhin

Dr. Yonas Adaye

Zegeye Asfaw

Melaku Woldemariam

Ambassador Mohamud Dirir

Mulugeta Ago