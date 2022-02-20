Gov’t, Salini Overcame Many Hitches, Enemies in Constructing GERD, Company CEO Reveals

Addis Ababa February 20/2022 /ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia and Salini Impregilo have overcome many hitches and enemies in constructing the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Webuild (former Salini Impregilo) Chief Executive Officer Pietro Salini said.

Speaking at GERD partial power generation ceremony today, Pietro Salini said the company is glad for serving in building the development of Ethiopia through utilizing the water resources of Ethiopia, especially by constructing GERD, overcoming many challenges together with the government.

“We faced a lot of difficulties together. This project does not come easily. There have been so many enemies. So many against it. So much difficulties even to find the money because it is easy when you have money; it is easy to make things when you have the money. When you don’t have it, it is much more difficult,” he pointed out.

Mobilizing the resources of citizens, mainly the finance, coupled with the difficulties from enemies to complete the construction of GERD, enable the nation to utilize its water resources for sustainable development was also a challenge that we overcame together, Salini noted.

“When we talk about Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations; here it is,” the CEO said pointing to the dam that started generating electricity.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the start of generating 375 MW of electricity production from one of the turbines of GERD today.

Salini said referring to the start of the electricity production: “There are days when your heart is so filled with joy that it is even difficult to speak… This project for us Ethiopians, as I feel myself, is not an ordinary project. It is not something that comes every day.”

The CEO further noted that “God has given to Ethiopia a special gift. No oil, no gas, (but) water. Water is the white oil of Ethiopia.”

Salini stated that he feels honored for receiving duty from the government to fulfill the development dream of the country, and he is happy to engage in the construction of the mega dam.

“My company is an Ethiopian company. But it is not only an Ethiopian company, it is a company at the service of this nation and at the service of the government.”

The company and the government have overcome difficulties orchestrated by enemies in the process of constructing the dam and realizing the start of electricity production, he underscored.

“When you want to ask the people to take something out of their food to give help for the country and to think for the future. This is where it is difficult. But we are here in front of a success of a nation against all our enemies. We can now say the first step is done.”

The Italian contractor, Salini Impregilo, is responsible for the civil work at GERD and has been way far progressive in its performance despite the electro-mechanical part of the project that sustained delay.

Construction of GERD has exceeded 84 percent and following the successful accomplishment of the targeted fillings of the reservoir it has started generating 375MW hydroelectric power.