Ethiopia Observes 85th Martyrs’ Day

Addis Ababa, February 19/2022/ENA/ The 85th Ethiopian Martyrs’ Day has been observed on Saturday in Addis Ababa.



The Day is observed to commemorate Ethiopians massacred by the Fascist Italian forces following an attempted assassination on Marshal Rodolfo Graziani in 1937 in Addis Ababa.

The day is marked by laying wreaths at the Yekatit 12 Martyrs’ Monument erected in the capital in memory of the martyrs.

Officials of the city administration including Speaker of the Council of Addis Ababa, Buzena Alkadir, representatives of the Ethiopian Patriotic Association and Ethiopian Red Cross society laid wreaths at the Yekatit 12 monument to honor Martyrs.

More than 30,000 innocent Ethiopians were killed during the massacre orchestrated by the Italian Fascist forces 85 years ago.

The massacre occurred in vengeance to an assassination attempt by Ethiopian patriots Abreham Doboch and Moges Asgedom, on Rodolfo Graziani.

Government Communication Service said in a statement, the Day demonstrates the fact that Ethiopians always strengthen unity and stand together against their enemies.

The statement further urged Ethiopians to enhance their efforts to ensure all-round national prosperity by defeating the multifaceted enemies of the nation.