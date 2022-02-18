Passing of HR 6600 into Law Will Seriously Hurt Interests of Both USA, Ethiopia: DC Task Force

February 18,2022 (ENA) Passing into law the draft HR 6600 bill will seriously hurt both Ethiopia and American interests since Ethiopia is one of the most important countries in Africa, DC Joint Task Force members of the Association For Peace and Unity in Ethiopia said.

Organizer of the DC Task Force, Tasew Melakehiwot told ENA that Washington’s handling of Ethiopia’s democratic endeavors is worrisome.

Ethiopia is one of the oldest American allies in Africa and the country’s influence on the continent, he said.

In light of this, the one-sided HR 6600 draft bill prepared in the name of supporting peace, stabilization and democracy efforts will ruin the longstanding US-Ethiopia relationship.

Tasew noted that passing the bill will hurt the country’s ability to improve on many fronts, including democracy and good governance.

The move will also greatly hurt American interests in the African continent, mainly in the Horn of Africa, according to the organizer.

Tasew fears that if the draft is passed it will seriously hurt the US-Ethiopia relationship, thereby hurting American interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

During the 27 years of TPLF rule, the Ethiopia Diaspora, including Ethiopian Americans, have held several demonstrations to pressure the Washington Administration to pressure the then Addis Ababa government to democratize.

However, the organizer noted that DC politicians did very little to pressure the TPLF to respect human rights and democratization.

Though it needs a lot of improvement, the Ethiopian government has started to democratize the country.

The DC Task Force will do everything to prevent the bill from passing, including doing lots of advocacy work and consequent demonstrations, Tasew stated.

Since the start of the law enforcement campaign by the Government of Ethiopia, the task force has been engaged in fending off American and other foreign pressures on the internal affairs of Ethiopia, it was learned.

Mesfin Asfaw, who is also a member of the DC Task Force, said the draft HR 6600 is not in the best interest of the USA.

In the spirit of mutual benefit, it wouldn’t be difficult to work together, he added.

Since the start of the law enforcement campaign, the task force has organized several demonstrations in front of the White House and State Department to fend off unnecessary pressure.

Several petitions were also signed by Ethiopian Americans to demand their respective senators to change US policy regarding Ethiopia.

The Association For Peace and Unity in Ethiopia DC Joint Task Force includes Ethiopian Americans, the Ethiopian Diaspora, Ethiopian civic organizations, among its other members.