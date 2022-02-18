PM Abiy Holds Fruitful Bilateral Discussions with Leaders of Various Countries

Addis Ababa, February 18/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been holding meetings with leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the 6th European Union-African Union (AU-EU) Summit.



Leaders of the unions and respective member states, including the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, are in attendance of the summit underway in Brussels.

The premier has raised ideas that ensure the benefits of Africa and Ethiopia and held bilateral talks with leaders of various countries, including with French President Manuel Macron.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and EU institutions, Hirut Zemene told ENA that the prime minister held fruitful bilateral discussions that benefit the country with leaders of various countries.

The discussions with his Slovenian counterpart, Janez Jansa, and the current President of the European Union and France Emmanuel Macron were fruitful in strengthening cooperation between Ethiopia and the European Union, she added.

The PM also met with leaders of other countries and briefed them about the objective reality in Ethiopia.

During his bilateral talks with the leaders, Abiy explained the long journey the government has traveled to bring peace and stability to Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is a country that is making changes, despite the current challenges it faces, he stressed.

The prime minister also elaborated on the achievements that have been registered in irrigation and green development as well as job creation, according to the ambassador.

She further said Ethiopia has raised various issues that benefit the two unions, adding that the premier has made successful engagement in the discussions to ensure the benefits of Africa in general and Ethiopia in particular.

Government Communication Service State Minister, Selamawit Kassa said on her part that the prime minister in his address to the summit stressed the need to support the negatively impacted African economy that has been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, Abiy stressed the importance of making financial co operations Africa centered for inclusive global growth, Selamawit stated.

Appreciating the allocation of 150 billion Euros by the union for infrastructural development in Africa, the prime minister also called for the strengthening of other development assistances.

According to him, support for Africa should be centered on Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In this respect, the PM urged the European Union (EU) to support more the efforts to bring Africans together.