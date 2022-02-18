Samaritan’s Purse Donates Life-Saving Medicine Supplies to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 18/2022/ENA/ Samaritan’s Purse, an international disaster relief organization has donated some 250,000 US dollars worth of life-saving medicine supplies for the badly needed communities in Ethiopia.

This 13 tones donation included various medical aids and equipment supplies such as anesthesiology machines, X-ray machines, ultrasound machines and operating tables.

The Supplies are anticipated to restore the damaged and looted health facilities in northern Ethiopia particularly, in Amhara Regional State, it was indicated.

Minister of Health, Lia Tadese received the medical and equipment supplies at Bole International Airport last night.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony, Lia appreciated the donation made by Samaritan’s Purse international disaster relief.

The delivery is pivotal for the restoration of health facilities the damaged and looted during the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia, the minister underlined.

“I would like to express how extremely delighted I am to be here today to receive this generous donation of supplies, medical equipment and medicines by Samaritan’s Purse international disaster relief for the health facilities restorations, the damage and looted during the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia,” Lia said.

She added the donation will enable to essentially address facilities that were looted and damaged during the conflict and give comprehensive services for millions of communities as well as restore them to where they were from the pre-conflict status.

Given the destruction of the health facilities in the conflict areas require massive resources, the minister said Samaritan’s Purse has been supporting the nation’s endeavor to restore the crisis in the sector.

“Today we are here as the government of Ethiopia to receive 13 tones of medical equipment and supplies which has come with this DC-8 aircraft which cost more than 250,000 USD. This donation is intended to restore health facilities which have been damaged particularly, in Amhara Regional State around Merisa Hospital and other health centers. This donation is indeed a testament to Samaritan’s Purse determination and commitment to support Ethiopia in the spirit of solidarity building back a better health system.”

Most importantly this delivery is an important step to enable us to provide essential and critical health services to the people who have been affected by the conflict, she indicated.

On his part, Country Director of Samaritan’s Purse in Ethiopia, Ryan Lane said Samaritan’s Purse is proud to be able to come alongside the people of Ethiopia especially, the people of northern Ethiopia who are suffering in the midst of a health crisis.

“This is a pivotal point in history in Ethiopia. We are excited to be here to walk alongside each and every-one of you as we continue to work towards the continued aid delivery for those who need it most in Ethiopia and all of the affected areas in the north. We are here to share the fraternal bonds of friendship that every individual in Ethiopia deserves.”

According to country director, Samaritan’s Purse is determined to help Ethiopia’s effort to restart the looted health care system in northern Ethiopia.

“We have the necessary medical furniture equipment consumables and supplies here to be able to help restart the looted healthcare system in northern Ethiopia….. We are currently in the process of purchasing here in Addis Ababa to be able to return to the state of the medical system in northern Ethiopia to its previous state of effectiveness and efficiency.”