PM Abiy Hold Talks with Leaders of France, German and Sweden

Addis Ababa February 18/2022 /ENA/



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Olaf Scholz of Germany and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden in Brussels, Belgium on bilateral and continental issues.

”Thank you, my brother President Emmanuel Macron, for a fruitful conversation about bilateral relations and continental issues. The long-standing relationship between our countries provides a solid foundation for future collaboration,’’ he twitted

”My appreciation to Olaf Scholz for the important deliberations on various issues of mutual interest. Ethiopia appreciates the tremendous development assistance Germany extended thus far and has firm belief that our cooperation will continue strengthened,’ PM Abiy wrote on his twitter.

He twitted ”’On the sidelines of the EU-AU Summit, I had excellent discussions with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between our two countries.

The 6th European Union-African Union (AU-EU) Summit has been held in Brussels to discuss on ways to enhancing the AU-EU partnership with the highest political involvement and based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests.