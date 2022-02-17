Ethiopia, Slovenia Agree to Enhance Cooperation on Agriculture, Diplomacy

Addis Ababa February 17 /2022 ( ENA)Ethiopia and Slovenia have agreed to enhance their cooperation, especially in agriculture, diplomacy and education spheres.



Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Slovenian counterpart Janez Jansa who are attending the 6th European Union-African Union (AU-EU) Summit in Brussels discussed about bolstering the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Government Communication service State Minister Selamawit Kassa who attended the discussion told ENA reporter the major points of discussion.

According to her, the leaders discussed on the ways of enhancing partnership and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Aby extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Janez Jansa for Slovenia’s support and partnership for Ethiopia, the state minister added.

As Slovenian is in preparation to be a non permanent member of the UN Security Council by 2024 to which Prime Minister Janez Jansa requested Ethiopia’s support.

The two sides exchanged views on the ways of enhancing their cooperation in the areas of education, agriculture, as well as in diplomacy, the state minister said.

She added the 6th European Union-African Union (AU-EU) Summit kicked off today in Brussels is an opportune moment to strengthen cooperation between the two continents based on mutual benefits.