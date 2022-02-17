Japan Pledges to Support Ethiopia’s Endeavor in Building Peaceful, Democratic Nation

Addis Ababa February 17/2022 (ENA)Japan will support Ethiopia’s endeavor to build a truly peaceful and democratic country, Ambassador Ito Takako said.

In her speech in connection with Japan’s National Day, the ambassador who noted that a friend in need is a friend indeed stated that “Japan intends to support Ethiopia’s endeavor in building a truly peaceful and democratic country.”

She also expressed her sincere hope that the government of Ethiopia will take initiatives to adhere to its commitment to peaceful resolutions for the various challenges the country is now facing.

Takako stressed that “one thing is clear. Ethiopia is too big to fail and we have to work together to proceed on a right path for the over 110 million people in this country.”

The ambassador further stated that her country “believes that Ethiopia and Japan are looking in the same direction, where such values as democracy, respect for basic human rights, and fundamental freedoms and the rule of law are shared. We both care about human security and sustainable development for the people and for our future.”

She also said that the year 2021 marked another milestone in the development of Japan-Ethiopia relations.

Last June, Japan assisted in Ethiopia’s most democratic general elections in its history by contributing ballot boxes of international standards and indelible inks as well as by sending election observers from the embassy.

Among other contributions, the ambassador noted that Japan announced 13 million USD for northern Ethiopia in December for emergency humanitarian assistance.

In January another 14-million USD announcement was made for various projects carried through international organizations.

Takako finally pledged to further strengthen the cooperation of the countries in trade and investment, official development assistance (ODA) projects and to continue to work to achieve the SDGs.