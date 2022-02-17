Premier, IMF Managing Director Discuss about Forging Strengthened Partnership

Addis Ababa February 17/ 2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed about forging strengthened partnership today.

The premier twitted, ”Grateful for the discussion with Kristalina Georgieva on forging strengthened partnership with IMF as Ethiopia resumes reforms she fought hard to maintain despite adversities.’’

Abiy is attending the 6th European Union-African Union (AU-EU) Summit in Brussels.