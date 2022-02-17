UN Supports Ethiopia’s Peace Efforts: Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa February 17/2022 (ENA) The United Nations supports Ethiopia’s peace initiative that is believed to stop conflicts and bring about lasting peace to the country, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

The United Nations supports Ethiopia’s peace initiative that is believed to stop conflicts and bring about lasting peace to the country, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.



Briefing the media today on major diplomatic activities of the ministry during the week, the spokesperson stated that the UN has also appreciated lifting of the state of emergency as it plays significant role in the peace process.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed had been in Ethiopia and visited the conflict affected regional states, including Afar, Amhara and Tigray, as well as the drought stricken Somali Regional State.

During the visit, the deputy secretary-general appreciated the ongoing peace initiatives in the country and commended the success of the African Union Summit as well as the interest of the UN and Ethiopia to strengthen cooperation, according to the spokesperson.

Despite the efforts of the government for peace, however, TPLF has continued provoking adjacent regions, further obstructing humanitarian support to the Tigray region, Dina noted.

The spokesperson pointed out that there are some groups that speak about their security concerns in Ethiopia and about de-listing TPLF.

No decision has been made yet on negotiation or de-listing the group from terrorism, he stressed.

Speaking about discussions with Sudan about the Grand Renaissance Dam and the border issue, Dina said talks were held with the Sudanese government to open Metema-Galabat road for the movement of citizens.

Responding to a question about the impact of HR 6600 draft bill, he stated that Ethiopia has good engagement with the US Administration and Ethiopians living abroad are protesting against the draft bill.

Regarding citizen diplomacy, the spokesperson said that efforts have been underway to repatriate Ethiopians living under difficult situation in Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the main thing to be done with respect to this is to curb illegal human trafficking in the country.

Dina also revealed that there is a plan to make Amharic the working language of the African Union.

The African Union has recently adopted officially Swahili as an official working language.