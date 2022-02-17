Nation Earns Over 658 Million USD from Coffee, Tea and Spices Exports

Addis Ababa February 17/2022/ENA/ The nation has earned 658.1 million USD from coffee, tea and spices export, exceeding the planned 461.81 million USD during the past seven months of the Ethiopian budget year.



Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority said it planned to export 451.321.73 tons of coffee, tea and spices to secure 461.81 million USD.

It exceeded the planned by exporting 169,748.30 tons, which is up 143 percent from the target.

Compared to the same period last year, 52.43 percent increase in amount and 302.51 million USD in revenue has been registered.

Of the total exports, the lion’s share went to coffee and 162,818.04 tons of coffee was exported, earning 645.10 million USD.

Germany is the largest buyer of Ethiopian coffee, followed by Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Rise in coffee prices, rise in productivity, improved control system and solving problems promptly in collaboration with stakeholders contributed to the achievements.