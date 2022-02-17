Prime Ministers of Ethiopia, Slovenia Hold Talks about Bolstering Relations

Addis Ababa February 17/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion today with his Slovenian counterpart Janez Jansa about bolstering the longstanding relationship between the two countries.





The leaders also discussed about ways of enhancing technical and economic cooperation in Brussels where they are attending the 6th European Union-African Union (AU-EU) Summit.

PM Abiy twitted: “We talked with Prime Minister Janez Jansa about bolstering Ethiopia and Slovenia’s long-standing relationship, as well as technical and economic cooperation.”