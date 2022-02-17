PM Abiy Holds Fruitful Discussion with EU Officials

Addis Ababa February 17/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held fruitful discussion with European Union Council President Charles Michel and the Union’s International partnerships Commissioner, Jutta Urpilainen.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Brussels to participate in the 6th European Union-African Union (AU-EU) Summit.

Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa told ENA that the Premier held fruitful discussions with EU officials on the ways of strengthening relationships between Ethiopia and EU.

According to the state Minister, the premier briefed on the current situations in the country, adding the various steps the government has taken to ensure peace in Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy noted regardless of the Ethiopian Government’s efforts for peace, the terrorist TPLF has launched repeated attacks in Afar Regional State, she added.

She further said that the premier also noted the terrorist has killed many civilians, destroyed properties, forcing the residents to flee their home.

According to her, Prime Minister Abiy called on the international community to denounce the terrorist group, realizing its evil acts.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Abiy also raised to the EU officials about the severe drought which occurred in the country and caused huge harms on communities.

Recalling that many citizens in Ethiopia are in need of immediate assistance, Abiy noted the efforts of the government in this regard; and he called on the EU and the international community to extend support for those in need of immediate assistance.

The EU officials on their part appreciated the government’s effort to ensure peace in the country and urged for concerted efforts to this end.

They also lauded the lifting of state of emergency, which was in place following the terrorist TPLF invasion of Amhara and Afar areas.