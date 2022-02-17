PM Abiy Holds Talks with European Council President Charles Michel

Addis Abeba February 16/2022 /ENA/Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is in Brussels, Belgium, to take part in the EU-AU Summit, held talks with European Council President Charles Michel today.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter that he had a fruitful discussion with President Charles Michel about EU-Ethiopia relations.

“I am happy to meet my friend President Charles Michel before the EU-AU Summit. We had a fruitful discussion about EU-Ethiopia relations as well as regional and continental issues of mutual significance.”