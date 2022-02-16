The Lies of Terrorist TPLF Exposed

By Staff Writer

The terrorist TPLF has been misinforming, misleading, deceiving and disrespecting the international community about the truth on the ground in Ethiopia. The recent report Amnesty International issued on the group’s atrocities in Amhara Region has exposed the brutal group.

It is an obvious fact that the terrorist TPLF triggered a war on the northern command of the national army in Mekelle, on November, 2020, massacring officers who were protecting Tigray and promoting development programs in the region.

One of the misleading narratives of the terrorist group has been the false claim of ‘Tigray Genocide’ used as a cover-up and attention diverting mechanisms to its brutal massacres on ENDF, innocent civilians in Amhara and Afar regions during its invasions.

It is noted that the joint UN Human Rights Office and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission investigation report which was published on 3 November, 2021 clearly established the claim of genocide by the terrorist as false and utterly lacking of any factual basis.

The international community has now full knowledge of the massacre at Mai Kadra by terrorists group in which more than 1000 innocent citizens were killed. If this is not genocidal act by terrorist TPLF what else is genocide? The entire world knows about the massacre perpetrated by terrorist TPLF forces in Galikoma in Afar region murdering 240 persons including children.

Similar massacres were committed by terrorist TPLF vandal in Kobo, Raya, Chena, Gashena, Shewa Robit, Kombolcha, Dessie, Alamata, Kemisse and several other districts in North and South Wollo zones. Is there any other tragedy compared to this?

Based on the latest report of Amnesty International, the summarily killings and gang rapes committed by the Terrorist TPLF is mounting to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in areas under their control in the Amhara region from July 2021 onwards.

The atrocities were perpetrated in and around Chenna and Kobo of Amhara region in late August and early September 2021, shortly after Tigrayan forces took control of the areas in July, the report mentioned.

The attacks were often characterized by additional acts of violence and brutality, death threats, and the use of ethnic slurs and derogatory remarks.

“Tigrayan forces have shown utter disregard for fundamental rules of international humanitarian law which all warring parties must follow. Evidence is mounting of a pattern of Tigrayan forces committing war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in areas under their control in the Amhara region from July 2021 onwards,” Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes at Amnesty International, Sarah Jackson said.

During its occupation in Amhara and Afar regions, the terrorist group has committed gang-rapes on children and elderly accompanied by brutality.

The report further stated that the sexual violence by the Tigrayan forces was accompanied by shocking levels of brutality, including beatings, death threats, and ethnic slurs.

Hence, there is no chance for the brutal group to hide all its lies for its atrocities in Amhara and Afar regions have exposed its true nature.