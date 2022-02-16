PM Abiy Arrives in Brussels to Attend EU-AU Summit

February 16,2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Brussels today to participate in the 6th European Union-African Union (AU-EU) Summit.

Upon arrival at Brussels Airport, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by high-level government officials.

The leaders of the EU and the African Union (AU) as well as their respective member states will meet for the 6th European Union-African Union Summit in Brussels from 17-18 February 2022.

The summit is expected to present a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a renewed and deeper AU-EU partnership with the highest political involvement and based on trust and a clear understanding of mutual interests.

The 2022 EU-AU Summit is the key moment when African and European leaders will meet to determine joint priorities for their common future.

The leaders will discuss how both continents can build greater prosperity, it was learned.

The aim is to launch an ambitious Africa-Europe Investment Package, taking into account global challenges such as climate change and the current health crisis.

They are also expected to talk about tools and solutions to promote stability and security through a renewed peace and security architecture.

Agenda items for the summit are: growth financing, health systems and vaccine production, agriculture and sustainable development, education, culture and vocational training as well as migration and mobility.

Furthermore, private sector support and economic integration, peace, security and governance, climate change and energy transition, digital and transport are among the topics to be debated on the summit.

EU and AU heads of state or government will be participating in the round tables, together with a selected group of external guests who are experts in their respective fields.

A joint declaration on a joint vision for 2030 is expected to be adopted by the participants, according to Council of the European Union.

It is to be recalled that EU and African leaders adopted a joint declaration outlining common priorities for the EU-Africa partnership in four strategic areas of economic opportunities for youth, peace and security, mobility and migration, cooperation on governance at the fifth AU-EU summit which was held on 29-30 November 2017 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.