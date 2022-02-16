Photo Exhibition on Achievements of Chairman Kim Jong IL Opens at DPRK Embassy

A photo exhibition that shows various achievements of the late Chairman Kim Jong IL was opened at the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Embassy in Addis Ababa today.

The exhibition was held in relation to the late Chairman Kim Jong IL’s 80th Birthday under the theme “Brilliant Exploits Shine Forever.”

Various achievements of the late chairman are displayed at the exhibition.

The photo exhibition at the embassy displayed the late chairman’s achievement in realizing DPRK’s Juche ideology that promotes self-reliance, self-sufficiency and self-defense.

Some of the main achievements of the late chairman displayed at the exhibition include unmanned computerized robotic industries, high tech light rail system, nuclear power, rocket and satellite technology, among others.

The photo exhibition will be displayed up until February 17, 2022 and is expected to be visited mostly by various diplomats that reside here in the capital.