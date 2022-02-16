USAID Provides More than 39 Million USD Humanitarian Assistance To Drought Affected People

Addis Ababa, February 16/2022 /ENA/ The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than 39 million USD in additional humanitarian aid in response to the devastating drought in Ethiopia.



According to press release, more than 6.2 million drought affected people in Ethiopia are estimated to need urgent food assistance in 2022.

USAID is working to scale up its assistance across the Horn of Africa, including in Ethiopia, to respond to the driest conditions in four decades.

In southern and southeastern Ethiopia, the impacts of the drought are already visible with reports of diminishing pasture lands, significant crop losses, severe water shortages, and livestock deaths, the press release said.

Through USAID partner with the UN World Food Program, this additional support will provide 1.6 million drought-affected Ethiopians and refugees with food assistance, including school meals, as well as emergency nutrition for children and pregnant and lactating women.

This builds on USAID’s ongoing assistance in drought-affected parts of the country, including the provision of food assistance to 3.4 million people and emergency nutrition to 300,000 children, as well as support for safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene, health care, and livelihoods.

The USAID calls on other donors to join us in scaling up their assistance to respond to the dire needs caused by the drought.