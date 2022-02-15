Ethiopia, Kenya Agree to Combat Terrorism in Border Areas

Addis Ababa February 15/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Kenya have agreed to ensure peace and security along their common borders as they are crucial for economic integration of the two countries.

Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner General Demelash Gebre Michael held talks with his Kenyan counterpart Hillary Nzioki Mutyambai today.

On the occasion, the two sides discussed about ways of working together to combat terrorism along the border areas.

Kenyan Inspector General Mutyambai said the officials have agreed to cooperate in ensuring peace and security along the border areas.

According to him, a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be signed to that effect.

He further said that the two sides have agreed to share information, training and capacity building between the two police institutions.

Commissioner General Demelash said on his part the countries have agreed to take joint operations against the terrorist groups OLF Shene and Al-Shabbab which cause damages along the Ethio-Kenya border.

An agreement would therefore enable to take joint operation against the terrorist groups with the view to ensuring peace in the area, he added.

According to him, the two police institutions will work in cooperation to make sure that the trade and development cooperation are conducted peacefully and legally.