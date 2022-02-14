Nation Launches 2nd Round COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Addis Abeba, February 14/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia has launched today the second round of COVID-19 vaccination campaign.



In her media briefing today, Health Minister Lia Tadese disclosed that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be executed for the upcoming two weeks targeting the 12 years and above population.

Some 10 million people were vaccinated during the first-round of the campaign that had been conducted in March 2021.

Over 20 million doses of vaccine have been prepared for the second-round, she added.

Lia indicated that the second round campaign will be carried out by setting up temporary clinics in various selected areas and health facilities across the country.

Noting that more than 20 million doses of vaccines have been distributed for the campaign, Lia revealed citizens aged 12 and over will be vaccinated.

During the campaign, people who did not get the first vaccine and those who did not get the second dose will also be vaccinated, she underlined.

She called on all stakeholders to play their part with a view to successfully accomplish the campaign.