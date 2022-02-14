Independent, Competent Anti-Corruption Authorities Crucial to Effectively Combat Corruption: Commissioner

Addis Ababa, February 14/2022/ENA/ Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner, Samuel Urkato stressed the need to promote independent, autonomous and competent anti-corruption authorities that can cooperate with local, national, regional as well as global stakeholders in the fight against corruption.



The commissioner made the remark at the opening of the 22nd Executive Committee meeting of the East African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (EAAACA) that was kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

During the occasion, Commissioner Samuel Urkato said the East African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities has been playing a crucial role in promoting and facilitating regional cooperation, mutual legal and technical assistance in the prevention and combating of corruption in the region.

This platform has also been ensuring the exchange of experiences, best practices and cooperation among member states in the struggle against corruption, he noted.

According to him, institutions like EAAACA have a great role in assisting the African Union to develop creative intervention, policies and strategies to prevent and curb corruption in the member states.

Furthermore, he said that fighting corruption has become a priority of the government in Ethiopia.

“We understand that the government alone would not be able to successfully curb corruption. Preventing corruption needs the coordination, cooperation and genuine commitment of all stakeholders including the government, private organizations, communities and every citizen,” commissioner underscored.

“We need to give much attention to form our anti-corruption authorities in terms of institutional system building, strategy and structures to enhance anti-corruption policy,” the commissioner pointed out.

Samuel expressed his conviction that with the active participation and joint effort of anti-corruption entities, the ongoing corruption prevention activities will be very effective.

The three-day executive committee meeting is expected to develop concert recommendations and set agenda for the highest role of the association general annual assembly.

President of the East African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (EAAACA), Ngor Kolong Ngor said this meeting will contribute to come up with decision and recommendations on how to fight against corruption and exchange knowledge and experience among the member states.

Acting General Secretary of EAAACA, Munira Ali for her part sated that EAAACA the meeting will help to create a regional network that brings together anti-corruption agencies with a view to enhancing the fight against corruption within the region.

“Corruption crosses borders all the time. We find that the corrupt from Ethiopia go to South Sudan, from South Sudan go to Kenya. Even the one from Kenya will go to Ethiopia. There will be a need for us to come together to see how we can address corruption in the region” she stated.

The East African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (EAAACA) which was formed on 28th of September 2007 in Kampala, Uganda, currently has eight member states including Ethiopia.

To promote, facilitate and regulate cooperation among the Partner States to ensure the effectiveness of measures and actions to prevent, detect, investigate, punish and eradicate corruption are some of the objectives of the association.

Conducting research on new and best practices and innovations to improve and enhance the effectiveness of Anti-Corruption Authorities in the East African Corruption Regional and organizing joint trainings program of staff for the benefit of their personnel are also its other objectives.