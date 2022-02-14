Ethiopia Achieves Considerable Legislative Reforms, Modernization: Justice Ministry

Addis Ababa February 14/2022/ENA/ Minister of Justice, Gedion Timothewos said that Ethiopia has achieved considerable legislative reforms and modernization of the justice system during the past three years.



The Minister made the remark today at the opening of a two-day conference organized under the theme “Post-2018 Legal Reform in Ethiopia.”

The objective of the conference is to evaluate the successes and shortfalls of the reform measures taken over the past three years.

Presenting a paper at the conference, Gedion said that despite tremendous shortcomings, the overall legal reforms carried out in the last three years are encouraging.

According to him, the legislative reforms have been considerably contributing to have modern, strong and credible democratic institutions in the country.

In this regard, Gedion cited the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, which had recently conducted the internationally acclaimed 6th general election in the country.

The reforms have also been contributing a lot to enhance the protection of human rights in the country, the Minister said.

He added that the legislative reform has also been helping to unleash potential of the legal professionals in the country.

However, there have been many shortcomings and constraints to fully implement the reforms, the minister revealed citing the challenges of security in some parts of the country.