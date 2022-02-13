Supreme Court Reinvigorating Structure for Effective Justice System

Federal Supreme Court President, Meaza Ashenafi said that rigorous activities are underway to strengthen the justice system and restructuring of the same in Ethiopia.



This was disclosed at a year and half performance review of the Federal Supreme Court which is being conducted under the theme “The Current Status of the Federal Courts.”

During the conference, a report was presented on the activities carried out over a year and half, it was indicated.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Supreme Court President, Meaza Ashenafi said that courts have embarked on various reforms to deliver a better services towards curbing the structural problems facing the judiciary system.

The improvements, in particular focused on the independence, impartiality and accountability of judges, the president said, adding priority is also given to service quality, efficiency and accessibility and use of modern technology.

She noted that while some changes have been made in this regard, improving procedural justice system has remained focus area of the legal system.

In particular, Meaza expressed her hope that the directives, which are now expected to be approved by the House of People’s Representatives (HPR), would make a big difference in the delivery the court system.

The Federal Court Administrative Staff Regulation, Federal Judges Code of Conduct and Disciplinary case Procedure are what we expect to be approved by the House of People’s Representatives.

“The Federal Court Administrative Staff Code, the Code of Conduct for Federal Judges and disciplinary cases procedure will help handle the burden of cases. It will also play a key role in discharging efficient delivery of cases and ensure judicial independence and accountability.”

At the same time, she said, efforts are underway to reorganize and improve existing systems to strengthen the justice system.

The Federal Supreme Court has tabled a five-year strategic plan for further improvement.

In his presentation, the vice president of the First Instance Court, Tesfaye Neway, pointed out that the strategic plan covers eight major issues, designed to curb consumer injustices and corruption practices within courts.

“The plan is designed not only to enable judges to make them work without losing their freedom, but also to ensure that they are held accountable for their actions,” he said.

The conference brought together regional court judges, senior federal and Addis Ababa officials as well as religious leaders and representatives of aid agencies, it was indicated.