Military Attaches Based in Addis Ababa Briefed about Current Situation in Ethiopia

Military attaches residing in Addis Ababa were briefed about the current security situation in Ethiopia today.

Foreign Relations Director at Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Bulti Tadesse, and Neighboring Countries and IGAD Affairs Director-General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fesseha Shawel, gave the briefings to the attaches.

The director-general, who said that the genesis of the crisis in Ethiopia is the terrorist TPLF, explained that after the reform, the TPLF group gathered in Tigray Region and tried to be above the law.

Efforts had been exerted to peacefully resolve the differences through sending religious people and other segments of the society.

However, what the TPLF wanted was not to be equal among Ethiopians but to re-impose their authority on the rest of Ethiopia, he explained.

“Even if we were ready to resolve the crisis peacefully, they didn’t; because they felt and still feel that they are more equal than others. That distorted belief was the concept which brought this entire crisis.”

The final provocation they have done is, as you very well know, attack on the national command in Tigray which was defending the region and Ethiopia for over 20 years, Fesseha stated.

“Our security, sovereignty and our national cohesion is guaranteed by our defense forces. The logic was if the national army is attacked and in disarray, they can do easily the rest. That was their miscalculation.”

In response, the government launched operation to restore law and order.

He further revealed that Ethiopia was subjected to pressure from some Western developed countries. But the government is doing what every government in the world could have done. The pressure is because the government refused to be dictated by them.

“There are certain individuals who were very much closely tied with the formal minority regime of TPLF. They have continued to do these things. Now, the issue they are raising is humanitarian access to Tigray. (However) it is TPLF that is refusing access to food aid to its own people. Right now, the government enforced airlift food because they closed the road to Aba’ala so that we will not access it,” the director-general pointed out.

According to him, the government has given a blanket permission to UN drivers to take food and comeback. But the TPLF refused.

Fesseha disclosed that when UN vehicles are used by the TPLF to transport its solders to battle front, it is the Government of Ethiopia that is asked again and again to give unimpeded access to humanitarian aid where TPLF is impeding all these access.

“They just take some pictures and try to accuse the Government of Ethiopia that we are forcing the people of Tigray to go hungry. It is not. We have been wondering why so much intelligence and humanitarian organizations available to the Western world fail to see this. The reason is only one — they want to give a blind eye to TPLF. They know it, the TPLF is not new.”

The director-general further revealed “the Government of Ethiopia is now launching a national dialogue that would include the political parties operating in the region. But, they have to be held accountable. How come it is only the TPLF that is operating in Tigray? There are Tigrayans who are here. If they set foot to Mekele (the regional capital), they will be killed overnight; and they have killed so many allies of the government in Tigray. This kind of assassination is not acceptable. They should settle the matter with the public.”

Foreign Relations Director at Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Bulti Tadesse said on his part that the terrorist group, especially TPLF, waged war on the country not only by itself but also in collaboration with anti-peace elements from near and afar.

The group has committed massacre and war crimes against the Ethiopian people, looted properties, and damaged key infrastructures in various places, he noted.

Currently, the terrorist group has opened fresh attacks by firing heavy artillery on civilians in Afar and closed humanitarian corridor.

“The ministry (Ministry of Defense) would humbly request the international community, other social group and partners to tell the truth on the ground rather than supporting one side through social media and by others means,” Brigadier General Bulti stressed.

The director stated that the people and the government of Ethiopia fought terrorist TPLF to save Ethiopia, not to dismantle it as these people are doing.