Ethiopia, South Sudan Relation Goes Beyond Diplomatic Niceties: Strategic & Policy Studies Center Chairman

Addis Ababa, February 12/2022 /ENA/ The bilateral relation between Ethiopia and South Sudan goes beyond diplomatic niceties, the founder and chairman of the South Sudan Center for Strategic and Policy Studies (CSPS) John Gai Yoh said.



The chairman made the remark during his discussion with Ethiopian Ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi on bilateral and regional issues, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The relationship between Ethiopia and South Sudan is based on mutual interest embedded with a history of friendship, according to Yoh.

Explaining the existing socio-cultural similarities between the two countries, the chairman stated that both countries have common issues between and over the region in which they cannot compromise.

Mentioning Ethiopia’s viable and practical commitment to Pan-Africanism, he raised Ethiopia’s candid contributions to his country’s struggle for justice and equality.

Expressing the robust conviction of the two countries on the spirit of Pan-Africanism, he noted that a Pan-Africanist is the one who understands his/her real identity within world politics.

“It is difficult to divide our people based on blood. Our relation with Ethiopia is not about the equation of diplomatic niceties,” the chairman underscored.

Ambassador Nebil said on his part that institutions like the South Sudan Center for Strategic and Policy Studies have a great role in linking the two countries socio-economically.

Despite the changes in governments, all Ethiopian leaders have proven Ethiopia’s commitment and support to the people of South Sudan is steadfast.

He also expressed the Embassy’s interest to work in cooperation with the institution to facilitate collaboration with its counterparts in Ethiopia.

Clarifying the atrocities by the TPLF terrorist group, the ambassador said, “TPLF is benefiting not the Tigray regional people, but its small circle using the finance embezzled from Ethiopia.

According to the ambassador, TPLF has proven that it could not survive without instigating war by rejecting the government’s pleas and multiple chances for the path of peace.