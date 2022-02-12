PM Abiy Says Coffee, Wheat Cluster Farms in Jimma Has Yielded Encouraging Results

February 12/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the production of coffee and wheat cluster farms in Jimma zone and around Jimma city has yielded encouraging results.

The Prime Minister visited wheat cluster and irrigation farming as well as other agricultural development activities in Jimma zone of Oromia regional state on Saturday.

The prime minister was accompanied by several government officials including the president of Oromia Regional State, Shimeles Abdissa.

Cluster farming, based on agricultural technology, helps to ensure food security, substitute import and increase revenue by enabling crops agreeable with the ecology to grow in larger quantity and highest quality, the PM stated in his Face-book page.