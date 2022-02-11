Star Alliance Named Airline Alliance of the Year

Addis Ababa, February 11/2022/ENA/ Star Alliance has been named Airline Alliance of the Year at the Air Transport Awards for the fourth consecutive time, according to Ethiopian Airlines.



The Air Transport Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in various categories of the global aviation sector.

A panel of aviation industry experts selected Star Alliance in recognition of its exceptional contribution to the future of air travel.

Winners were announced on February 10 at an award ceremony held in Ekali, Greece, it was learned.

Accepting the award, Jeffrey Goh CEO Star Alliance said “Star Alliance is truly honored to be a repeat winner of the prestigious Air Transport Award. Continued recognition of this nature is testament to our innovative spirit and our shared commitment in improving the customer experience.

The CEO added “this award encourages us as we collectively emerge from the deepest crisis our industry has ever encountered.”

Established in 2012, Air Transport Awards are the only international prizes that award all the main categories of the air transport industry.

President of the Air Transport Awards, Kostas Iatrou said “this year we award Star Alliance as the Alliance of the Year for its unwavering commitment to make flight travel a truly customer friendly experience on all levels and phases by adopting innovation, sustainability and working to provide constantly improving digital easy-to-use services.”

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 12,000 daily flights to almost 1,300 airports in 197 countries.