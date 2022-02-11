DPM & FM Calls on Ethiopians in Diaspora to Support Peace, Dev’t Efforts

Addis Ababa February 11/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen called on Ethiopians in the Diaspora to support peace and development efforts besides resisting undue external pressure.



Demeke made the call during his meeting with members of the U.S based ‘Peace and Unity Taskforce’ today in his office, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Peace and Unity Taskforce is a group that contributed a lot to coordinating and leading the #NoMore movement across North America.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister said solidarity among Ethiopians is crucial to ensure lasting peace and development in Ethiopia.

He recalled how some corners in the international community had colluded with destabilizes at the home front, threatening the peace and stability of the country.

However, he said Ethiopians, people of Ethiopian origin, and friends of Ethiopia played pivotal roles in curbing such attempts and resisting undue external pressures gathered under the umbrella of the #NoMore Movement.

Demeke underlined the immediate and long-lasting benefits of creating solidarity among Ethiopians in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

In this regard, he appreciated all the efforts of Ethiopians in the Diaspora, including the Taskforce, exerted to protect the interests of Ethiopia.

He finally underscored the need to support the ongoing efforts of the Ethiopian government in building lasting peace and development in the country.